Labourer in court for alleged theft of iron rods worth N30,000

The Police on Thursday, arraigned a 32-year-old labourer, Usman Ibrahim in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, for allegedly stealing iron rods from a building site worth N30,000 .

The police charged Ibrahim who resides at Jabi masalachi village, Abuja with theft.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Mr Banyo Franklin of Lungi Army Barracks, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp police station on Aug.18, at about 10:00 am.

Nwafoaku alleged that, while the complainant was driving to his site located at Life Camp, he caught Ibrahim carrying 26 pieces of 16mm and 20mm of iron rods out of the site.

He said that the defendant, who was formerly a labourer at the said building site and was sacked for theft, returned to steal Mr Franklin’s building materials.

The Prosecution Counsel said the defendant was apprehended immediately and during police investigation, he admitted to the crime saying the offence contravene section 288 of the penal code law.

The Area Court Judge Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the defendant must provide a reliable surety, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surety must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court’s registrar.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 3 for hearing. (NAN)