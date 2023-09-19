Labour Party condemns killing of 8 soldiers in Imo

…charges FG to end insecurity in the South East

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Julius Abure- led Labour Party has condemned the killing of eight security agents in Imo state by unidentified gunmen.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday, described the killing of the security agents comprising soldiers, policemen, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as reprehensible.

He said, “Our heart goes out to these gallant fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in ensuring that insecurity is fought to a standstill. We also condole with their families and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Today’s attack by gunmen is a sad reminder of the security situation in Imo state in particular and the Southeast where efforts of the state governments appear to be insignificant and ineffective.

“When we thought things were getting better, today’s attack has clearly obliterated the gains of the past, and we sincerely fear a resumption of a militarized zone.

“We are much more concerned that the governorship election in Imo state will be coming up in a few weeks and the campaigns are currently heating up.

“We know that insecurity is a major campaign issue however, we urge the present government to raise its game to ensure that the exploits of these hoodlums are completely checked.”

He further said, “No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian and for this reason, we call on the presidency to initiate strong security action against this resurging onslaught and ensure that politicians do not leverage on the insecurity to frustrate the Imo state governorship election coming up in November.

“Holding an election under a tense and fretful atmosphere will clearly undermine the outcome of the election. We also call on all major stakeholders in the Southeast to get a clear commitment from the presidency that it would take the issue of insecurity in Imo state and the entire South East seriously.”