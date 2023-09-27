Kwankwaso, a ‘professional contestant’, prefers to be a king in hell, says Ganduje

Omeiza Ajayi & Treasure Ayegba

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has taken a swipe at the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing him as a professional contestant and serial loser in presidential elections but who would rather be a king in hell than a servant in paradise.

Ganduje made the remarks at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja when he played host to the Bauchi state NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika who formally returned to the APC

According to him, the pursuit of selfish interests against national interests would continue to hinder the realization of Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition.

The APC Chairman who hailed and described the decision of Jika to return to the ruling party as a step in the right direction noted that the former NNPP flag bearer in Bauchi state by now must have realized that the ‘Kwankwasiyya backed’ NNPP as “deceitful and exploitative”.

Receiving Jika with the entire NNPP structure in Bauchi state, Ganduje said: “When I got the news that you were coming to see me in my house to discuss the way forward, I knew I was meeting a very formidable politician in the person of Senator Jika who is a household name in Bauchi state.

“He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused when we look at where he is coming from. He is coming from a party that used to be a decent party and highly respected but was later hijacked and polluted by the Kwankwasiya group.

“We are happy that the original NNPP is taking back its proper position and leaving the Kwankwasiya group deserted and thrown out completely.

“The Kwankwasiyya group headed by the former Kano state governor was forced to go into a sabbatical leave for eight years before it found its way back to Government House in Kano.

“The Kwankwasiya head who wears a red cap is the person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise. He specializes in deceiving people. He was first in PDP and came back to APC when it was formed. That was when the nPDP merged with the legacy parties to form the APC.

“Instead of staying in APC, because of his ambition, he decided to leave APC after failing to pick the presidential ticket to go back to the PDP. He could not stay there again when he failed to pick up the ticket.

“He still went on his own to contest the presidential poll and was defeated twice. He is a professional contestant for presidential elections and would remain a professional failure. He loves himself so much. I am happy you have dumped the red cap. It is a very sensible action that you have taken.”

Ganduje promised the returnees of greater inclusion in the affairs of the party in the state as part of an ongoing effort to reposition the APC ahead of the 2027 polls, stressing that the party regretted its performance at the just concluded general elections in the state.

The National Chairman then carried out a symbolic change by removing the red cap, usually worn by the Kwankwasiya group and replacing it with the unbroken chain insignia cap of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to receive Jika and his group to the APC fold.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Jika said; “My dumping NNPP for APC has nothing to do with the presidential candidate of NNPP. I have no issue with Kwankwaso. The interest of Bauchi State informed my returning to APC”.

Admitting that Vice President Kashim Shettima and the first lady, Sen Remi Tinubu also influenced his decision to return to the APC fold, the 9th Assembly Senator pledged to remain loyal to APC and to ensure its victory come 2027 both in the state and at Federal level.