Kulupsy Media Company shoots Odumodu Blvck’s ‘Welcome 2 my Strip’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kulupsy Media Company (KMC), a leading media company specializing in creative and project management for innovative properties, has once again showcased its expertise by successfully executing the production management for the Lagos scenes of the highly anticipated music video “Welcome 2 My Strip” by fast rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck and British rapper, Unknown T.

For this exciting project, KMC organized the cast, contracted for locations, secured props, and ensured that every aspect of the Lagos shoot met expectations. Despite facing challenges, such as inclement weather and time constraints, KMC’s team of experts worked diligently to deliver an exceptional result. “The production management process is like orchestrating a symphony,” said a member of the KMC team. “Every element needs to come together seamlessly to create something truly remarkable.

The visually captivating video was directed by Don Prod., with shooting in two locations; Hackney and Lagos. According to Odumodu Blvck “We were meant to shoot this in Abuja, I had put out a tweet telling gang to pull up but Unknown T and his team couldn’t come to Abuja because of the insurgence at the time, we had to run it in Lagos and I flew down here, anything for my brother, Unknown T.

During the creative process, several scenes were considered for inclusion in the music video. Ideas ranging from bonfires to drift cars and power bikes aimed at capturing the essence of the Lagos lifestyle were explored. However, due to unforeseen circumstances like rain and limited time availability, these scenes did not make it into the final cut. Nonetheless, KMC’s unwavering commitment ensured that every scene they managed was executed flawlessly. By leveraging its extensive network within Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment industry, KMC brought together top talents while maintaining strict adherence to budgetary limitations.

By successfully managing the production of “Welcome 2 My Strip” in Lagos, the company has reinforced its position as a trusted partner for creatives seeking innovative and reliable project management solutions