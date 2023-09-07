Kudus, Nuamah on target as Ghana defeat CAR to qualify for AFCON 2023

Ghana have sealed qualification for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON after staging a comeback victory against Central African Republic on Thursday in Kumasi.

The Black Stars came from behind to edge the Wild Beasts 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium to seal qualification for their 24th Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAR broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when striker Louis Mafouta slotted home past the goalkeeper after being put through on goal.

The Black Stars then drew a few minutes to the half-time break after Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Geoffrey Lembet.

Antoine Semenyo came close to getting the second for Ghana, but curled shot from close range was saved by the goalkeeper Lembet in the 88th minute.

A few seconds later, Semenyo teed up youngster Ernest Nuamah, who tapped the ball into the back of the net to hand the maximum points to the Black Stars.

Semenyo nearly got his name on the scoresheet in the match moments later, but his effort struck the framework.

Chris Hughton’s side finished the qualification campaign as group winners, sailing through to AFCON 2023 alongside Angola, who were second after six matches.