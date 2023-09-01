Krizbeatz shines with RayBekah, Lade in ‘Time Waster’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Prolific music producer, Krizbeatz has once again set the music industry in a groove with the release of much anticipated single, ‘Time Waster’.

The Afrobeats crooner who combines music production and disc jockeying featured and Lade in the single that is currently enjoying airplays across radio stations and raking in downloads on music platforms.

Describing the song as a fine demonstration of his melodious range, Krizbeatz said the new tune ripples with sonic vibrance.

“There’s a touch of amapiano in the tempo of its drums, but it evolves past the popular approach”, he said.

Speaking on the choice of Lade and RayBekah on the song, the producer said the duo are in “scintillating form as they chart the tumultuous seas of being with an undedicated lover.

“RayBekah’s cool demeanour is perfectly complemented by the energetic burst of Lade’s vocals, whose pidgin English-inflected verse would remind one of Teni, but there’s no doubt an underlying freshness which gives the song a timeless feel, while steeped in contemporary language and sound”, he added.

Krizbeatz’s hand and vocals are all over the record, most captured by his backing vocals and the hypeman energy he brings.

With the release of ‘King of the New Wave’ back in November last year, Krizbeatz established himself as one of Africa’s foremost producers.

The songs were Pan-African in scope and unified by an intense love for the process of music-making, and that energy is replicated here, in his first single of the year. “Time Waster” comes with a distinct musical experience.