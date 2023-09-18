Kreston OUC becomes Ecovis OUC

By Babajide Komolafe

In a strategic move set to reshape the landscape of Nigerian professional service delivery, Kreston OUC firm of Chartered Accountants has announced its transformation into Ecovis OUC firm of Chartered Accountants by aligning with the esteemed global Ecovis network.



The company explained that the rebranding marks a significant stride towards bolstering consulting services for Nigerian businesses, promising enhanced value and effective partnerships for informed decision-making.



With a legacy spanning 80 countries and a global network comprising about 10,000 professionals, Ecovis is internationally renowned for its comprehensive consulting solutions encompassing taxation advice, accounting, auditing, and management consulting. The transition to Ecovis OUC underscores the firm’s unwavering dedication to broadening its service spectrum and delivering unmatched excellence to its diverse clientele.



Providing insights into the transformation, Managing Partner of the firm, Mr. Andrew Uviase, in a statement said: “Our transition to Ecovis OUC signifies our unwavering commitment to elevating services and nurturing client partnerships. We are steadfast in our mission to equip Nigerian businesses with the tools and insights needed to not just thrive but excel in the dynamic realm of modern business.”





“This transformation epitomizes Ecovis OUC’s pledge to deliver premium professional services. Aligned with the Ecovis network, the firm stands poised to provide exceptional support to Nigerian businesses striving to enhance their performance and deliver superior returns to their stakeholders.”





Uviase further explained that the benefits of the transformation for Nigerian businesses include: global insights, local wisdom, tailored solutions for all businesses, Personalized Consultation at the Forefront; and empowering decision-making.





He said: “ Integration into the Ecovis network presents Nigerian businesses with an invaluable opportunity to tap into worldwide expertise seamlessly fused with localized insights. This dynamic synergy empowers businesses to confront global challenges with tailored local solutions.





“Ecovis OUC maintains its resolute commitment to nurturing all businesses with a comprehensive, all-inclusive solution addressing financial, managerial, and administrative complexities. This approach capitalizes on varied expertise to offer holistic solutions.



“Every client of Ecovis OUC is paired with a dedicated personal advisor—an experienced business professional well-attuned to local dynamics and international trends. This advisor network guarantees clients access to a diverse array of insightful solutions that foster growth.



“The rebranding resonates with the firm’s mission to fortify client relationships, a cornerstone for effective decision-making. The personalized approach of Ecovis OUC empowers clients with indispensable insights, enabling them to make strategic choices confidently.