Kopa Trophy 2023: Bellingham, Pedri lead nominees for Ballon d’Or’s best young player award

The trio of Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Gavi have been announced among the shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy.
Another Barcelona sensation Alejandro Balde also got a first time nomination for the award which began public voting this week.
Other youngsters like Jamal Musiala, Rasmus Hojlund and Eduardo Camavinga also made the cut.
See full list
Jude Bellingham
Gavi
Jamal Musiala
Eduardo Camavinga
Pedri
Xavi Simons
Alejandro Balde
Antonio Silva
Rasmus Højlund
Elye Wahi
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.