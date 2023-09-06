Kopa Trophy 2023: Bellingham, Pedri lead nominees for Ballon d’Or’s best young player award

The trio of Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Gavi have been announced among the shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy.

Another Barcelona sensation Alejandro Balde also got a first time nomination for the award which began public voting this week.

Other youngsters like Jamal Musiala, Rasmus Hojlund and Eduardo Camavinga also made the cut.

See full list

Jude Bellingham

Gavi

Jamal Musiala

Eduardo Camavinga

Pedri

Xavi Simons

Alejandro Balde

Antonio Silva

Rasmus Højlund

Elye Wahi