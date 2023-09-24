Kogi Guber: I ‘ve absolute confidence in INEC — SDP Ajaka

Yakubu

… vows to liberate Kogi

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, popularly known as Muri, has said he has absolute confidence in INEC to deliver a transparent election.

Ajaka spoke during the launch of the Citizens Interactive Website, held weekend at the campaign office of the SDP in Abuja.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate also dismissed any allegations that he was running an ‘Igala’ agenda, saying that he is going there for the Kogi people and to run a ‘Kogi agenda’.

According to him, “We have absolute confidence in INEC. The rules are very clear, INEC has a guideline and they have always followed their guideline. Whichever way INEC decides to conduct the election, we are ready to follow them. I have absolute confidence in INEC that we are going to have a transparent election in Kogi State and by the grace of God we are going to win.

“We are prepared in all ramifications, they will be the ones to challenge us in court should we win. By the grace of God with the support of our people, we are winning.

“The people of Kogi East have taken a decision as to who is their choice. Their choice is Muri Ajaka. So there’s nothing like Igala agenda, what we have is the Kogi agenda”.

Giving detailed explanation on the launch of the Citizens Interactive Website, Campaign Legal Secretary, Ajaka Campaign Council, Barr. Realwan Okpanachi, said the website was for donations and information from indigenes of the state that may need assistance in their various communities, should Muri come into power.

He said, “We are here today for the official unveiling of the various citizen interactive Website/crowdfunding channels. Muri/Sam Liberation Project is purely a people’s project and as such these channels, apart from seeking the financial support of the citizens towards building a better Kogi State, are also out to really give the people the ownership, the sense of responsibility by building in some functionalities capable of eliciting useful and peculiar information from them about the various issues bedevilling their immediate communities”.