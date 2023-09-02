Kogi guber: Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, others assure victory for APC’s Ododo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman, National Campaign Council for Kogi State Governorship Election, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Saturday, assured the All Progressives Congress’ supporters that the national leaders of the party across the country would work together and provide all necessary support to ensure overwhelming victory for the party’s Governorship Candidate, Usman Ododo, in November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

While describing Kogi as an APC state, Abiodun said, from the reality on the ground, it was clear that there was no vacancy for any other party in Lord Lugard House.

Abiodun, who spoke at the inauguration of the Kogi State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Lokoja, noted that, with the inauguration of the Campaign Council, election victory had begun in Kogi State,

He commended the resilience and hard work of Governor Yahaya Bello, which he said had led to the restoration of peace and security in the State.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s outstanding achievements in virtually all the critical sectors of the state are visible for all to see and I assure you the next APC Governor will build on these achievements in the interest of the good people of Kogi State,” he added.

The National Campaign Council Chairman said, with the result of the last general elections held in the State, it was certain that the APC would beat any opposition party in the governorship poll.

He urged APC members in the State to join hands in securing victory for the party, stressing that the election was for the party to win with the palpable absence of opposition in the state.

Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the caliber of people nominated into the Campaign Council, describing the election as the first test for President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also speaking, Co-Chairman of the Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged the opposition political parties to look elsewhere for votes, insisting that Kogi was a no-go area for opposition parties in the November governorship election.

The Lagos State governor urged the people of Kogi State not to be deceived by the rantings of opposition parties, saying there was no alternative to APC, “a party that has the interest of the people at heart.

On his part, the Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the people of Kogi State had resolved to stay with the APC.

He said Kogi State had fared better under the APC-led administration, adding that the opposition parties were being driven by those who did not mean well for the State.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State appreciated President Bola Tinubu for leading the way in the sustenance of the nation’s democracy and promised not to disappoint him in the provision of gains of democracy to the people of Kogi.

He assured that the party would deliver for the APC, landslide, in the November governorship poll, saying the election “is a done deal”.

He described the APC flagbearer in the State, Usman Ododo as one “who is coming with lots of experience to consolidate on the unity and achievements recorded in the State under our administration.”

Governor Bello urged supporters to campaign based on issues and shun violence, stressing that Kogi State would remain united before, during and after the election.