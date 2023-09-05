Kidnappers strike again in Ekiti, abduct 4 persons 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Six days after unknown gunmen struck at Itapaji Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, another four persons, were on Monday evening abducted in the community and taken to an unknown destination.

The development was said to have sparked anger among the residents, with youths threatening to embark on protest if the situation is not brought under control.

Some gunmen, had last week Wednesday attacked the community and killed one person, with two abducted, and held were hostage for five days before being let off the hook on Sunday, September 3.

A source in the community revealed to Journalists, on Tuesday that the four victims were kidnapped around 3.30pm, while returning from farm.

He said they had earlier worked in a farm belonging to a popular Cleric in the state before being waylaid at gunpoint and whisked away by these gunwielding evil doers.

“They were coming from the commercial farm owned by a popular pastor in the community around 3.30 pm when they were accosted on the way and forcefully taken away.

“As of now, none of the family members had been contacted. But the police and Amotekun Corps were aware of the occurrence”.

The source revealed that the residents of the community are now living in palpable fear, following recurrent attacks and kidnapping being witnessed unabated .