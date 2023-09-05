Kidnapped A’Ibom NYSC members: Fears grips parents as abductors’ ransom deadline expires Wednesday

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

HELPLESS families of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from Akwa Ibom abducted in Zamfara by gunmen over two weeks ago on their way to Orientation Camp in Sokoto State are gripped in fear of bad news as the ultimatum the abductors gave for ransom expires Wednesday.

Speaking to Vanguard Tuesday in Uyo, some families of eight victims still in captivity disclosed receiving calls from the abductors to send a ransom balance of N8Million latest Wednesday (today) or expect bad news having earlier released N5Million

The latest development comes even as the Akwa Ibom State Government remains mum on the pains faced by the victims and their families two weeks after.

A relative to one of the victims narrated to Vanguard in confidence, “That young man left Akwa Ibom Wednesday 16th August 2023 with other Corps members, and on Thursday night August 17th they kidnapped them on their way to Sokoto.

“On Friday they contacted us. That first day those people kidnapped them they demanded for N4million ransom from each of them(victims). They were eight NYSC members and the AKTC driver made them Nine.

“The mother of the boy (name withheld) started crying because as a poor widow and petty trader, she cannot afford such amount of money. The following day Saturday, the abductors contacted us again and decided all parents of their victims meet to jointly raise N10Million.

“The families have been able to raise N5million and sent to them. It would have remained N5million, but they later requested money for 3 power bikes. And we have checked each Powerbike cost N1million plus.

“They spoke to us again Monday this week to give till Wednesday September 6 as deadline for the remaining amount to be paid. So we are looking at about N8million including money for the powerbikes. And they warned that we should try and meet the deadline if we don’t want to hear bad news”

Our source noted that since all family members of the victims had protested to the State House of Assembly over their plight, government has not made any effort to assist in ensuring release of the victims.

Another to another or the kidnap victims who simply identified self as Mfon lamented that since they were given the Wednesday (today) deadline by the abductors, they have been restless.

“We have been moving around to see people who can assist us in anyway to raise this amount. Just this morning village head and the wife gave us the sum of N300,000 to support us.

“We are still looking for N700,000 to make one million on our part because each of the families must contribute one million naira to complete the outstanding N8million ransom”, Nfon lamented.