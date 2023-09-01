Keyamo sets up airport revenue committee

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (middle), during a tour of MMIA, Lagos, yesterday, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Minister of Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has set up a committee to explore revenue avenues by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

A statement by FAAN, dated September 1, 2023, noted that the creation of the committee followed a briefing it gave the minister.

It was signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection. It noted that the committee, according to Keyamo, will review advertisements at airports, ticketing at all FAAN facilities and waivers on payments of FAAN services to raise revenue.

Here is the statement in full:

“The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), in the course of receiving briefing from the FAAN Management, observed that there are so many potential opportunities for ramping up the revenue profile of the agency.

“To this end, the Minister has directed that these sources of revenue be explored to the fullest.

“Accordingly, the minister has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary to look at:

“Advertisements at the airports, ticketing at all FAAN facilities and waivers on payments of FAAN Services.

“The Committee has been given four weeks to come up with a comprehensive report and proffer solutions.”