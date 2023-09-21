Key to Labour Party victory in Edo governorship election

By Nosakhare Edoghogho

To our Labour Party, LP, governorship aspirants, as we approach the upcoming governorship election, I want to appeal to each and every one of you to come together and work as a united front for the betterment of our party and the people of Edo State.

It is no secret that our party is the only hope for the people of our state. We have seen the mismanagement and neglect that has plagued our land for far too long. The time has come for us to take back our lands and restore prosperity and progress to our beloved state.

Regardless of who emerges as the winner during the primaries, it is essential that we put our differences aside and join forces to collectively win the election. Our party’s success depends on our ability to work as a team, leveraging our individual strengths and experiences for the greater good.

I understand that each of us has our own unique vision and approach to governance, but let us remember that our ultimate goal is to serve the people of Edo State. By working together, we can pool our resources, knowledge, and support to ensure that our party’s ideals and agenda are effectively communicated and embraced by the electorate.

I urge you all to set aside personal ambitions and egos for the sake of our party and the people we aim to represent. Let us engage in healthy and constructive dialogue, sharing ideas and strategies that will lead us to victory.

Remember, the power to bring about positive change lies within our hands. Together, we can create a brighter future for Edo State and its people. Let us seize this opportunity and make history together.

Hon. Edoghogho is Labour Party Leader, Ovia-North-East LGA