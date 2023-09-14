Ken Nwadiogbu: From Royal College of Art to global art sensation

Ken Nwadiogbu’s ‘Portrait of a Top Boy’ exhibition at Somerset House, part of Netflix’s campaign for the final season of ‘Top Boy’, featured his meticulous portrayal of Steff’s eyes, connecting viewers to the character’s essence.

Ken, a Nigerian-born London-based artist, recently earned a Masters in Painting from the Royal College of Art and has exhibited at notable venues like the Royal Academy of Arts, Scope Miami, Prizm Art Fair, and Art X Lagos.

He frequently collaborates with brands like Martell, Netflix, and MacMillan.

Ken’s large-scale works aim to amplify the visibility of his subjects, often migrants or facing adversity, reflecting themes of identity, migration, displacement, and socio-political issues.

He uses a stream-of-consciousness narrative style, frequently incorporating eyes or faces, to engage viewers on a deeper level, prompting contemplation of choices, much like Stef’s decisions after losing his older brother.

This approach adds layers of meaning to his art.