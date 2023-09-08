Kefas has potential to lead Nigeria in future, says Akinniyi

Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has been identified as one who has the potential to lead Nigeria in the not too distant future based on the qualities he has displayed since taking over the saddle as the Governor of the Northeastern State.

This is the position of Dare Akinniyi, Director, Media and Strategy, PDP New Generation a youth based pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while delivering the keynote address at an event to mark the 100 Days in office of the Taraba State Governor held at the State House Exco Chambers recently.

Akinniyi, who also served as the Chairman, Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings during the last General Election described Agbu as a fearless and disciplined leader who has set Taraba on a new part with his people-centric policies, laying foundations for massive infrastructure development, recalibrating the economy of the state and strenghtening the security architecture of the state.

All these attributes are those that makes him a potential leader of this country.

“I am not surprised that people are excited about some of the things that you’ve done. This is unusual. And Nigerians are looking at you as the best person to turn the fortune of this State, recalibrate the story of the Northeastern part of this country, and by extension make Tarabans all over the world proud.

In the last one hundred days, Tarabans can testify, Nigerians can testify that you’ve done exceedingly well. One of the things that have made you so special is your transparency. In my 12 years in political strategy with the best in this country across board, across party, I have never seen a governor that will tell you I’m borrowing X, Y, Z from so-so-so source. I will be paying back through this medium. I will be sending this money to these parastatals and ministries. That you have demonstrated this shows that no one will hide under any disguise to embezzle anything. That is a true definition of a leader, one who has the potential to lead this country in the future”

“I must tell you that young people across board are interested in your administration. So, it is not only about Tarabans. You have started well, the expectation is that you must finish well.

And in this age when we lack true leaders in the real sense of the word, we not only lack leaders who are compassionate, many of the leaders we have today will always take their citizens for a ride. You have shown that you are putting the interests of your constituents, Tarabans, at the forefront of what you are doing. Tarabans are impressed. People outside the state are impressed. Young people are seeing you as the totem of authority and responsibility to their own generation.

I am happy that in our generation, we have a Governor who is very, very tough on the management of scarce resources” he said.

In his remarks, the governor promised not to relent on fulfilling the pact that he signed with the people and delivering on his mandate.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to fulfilling the promises we made during the campaigns. Taraba State is on the path to progress, and while we have achieved much in these 100 days, our journey is far from over. Together, with your support and collaboration, we will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive Taraba State” he said.