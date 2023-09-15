Kebbi new Customs Boss assumes office, vows to get rid of criminal elements

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The new comptroller of Kebbi state area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Hussani Bello has assumed office today.

Disclosing this in a statement, the command’s image maker, ASC11 Mubarak Mustapha said the deployment of the new boss to Kebbi command was possible due to the redeployment of Mr Ben Oramalugu to another state.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the new comptroller of customs, Hussaini Bello warned smugglers to relocate to another state, noting that he would make the state hot for criminal elements.

In his response, the outgoing comptroller, Mr Ben Oramalugu commended sister agencies for their support and cooperation during his stay in Kebbi state.