Kebbi Commissioners to learn their roles, responsibilities in governance – Gov Idris

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris would on Wednesday, September the 13th, 2023, lead 25 cabinet commissioners on a four days retreat holding in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the commissioner of information and culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK the retreat is aimed to acquaint them with the roles and responsibilities of commissioners in the progress and development of the state as well as their relationships with other arms of government, permanent secretaries, Directors and their respective ministries.

According to him, the retreat also aimed to update state executive Council members on the workings of democracy and the need to quicken the process of its growth in Kebbi state.

The retreat which would end on 16th, September, 2023, would enlighten the commissioners on the rudiments of governance to become knowledgeable and versatile in the art of governance.