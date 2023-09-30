Katsina varsity student dies in fight with 7 others over girlfriend

By Ogalah Ibrahim

A 200-level Computer Science student of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA, Katsina State, identified as Abubakar, died during an altercation over a girlfriend.

The harrowing confrontation unfolded within the Darawa quarters of Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, last Thursday, around 1:20p.m.

The clash, which involved eight undergraduates, sent shockwaves through the institution.

Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, issued a statement on Saturday, affirming that this unfortunate incident stemmed from an intense argument among the students.

He said it rapidly escalated, ultimately leading to the tragic loss of one students involved in the dispute.

ASP Sadiq disclosed that the Command had launched efforts to collect and meticulously analyze all available evidence, including statements from witnesses, with the primary objective of achieving a thorough understanding of the events, “while maintaining the highest standards of justice and fairness”.

It was further revealed that six students with ties to the altercation have been taken into custody.

The statement also dispelled rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the student’s untimely demise resulted from a “religious issue”.

The Police have urged the general public to disregard any baseless speculations or misconceptions that may have gained traction.

“As the investigation continues, updates will be promptly shared with the public to ensure transparency,” the statement emphasized.

It also extended an open invitation to individuals possessing pertinent information about the incident, assuring them of the utmost confidentiality for their contributions.

Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa, issued a plea for calm among the general public while conveying heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends affected by the tragic incident.

The commissioner also extended sympathy and support to the institution’s management.