Katsina to offset students’ fees, offers subsidy on motorcycle registration

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government says it would financially support students who are indigenes of the State at various Katsina higher institutions of learning to enable them to offset their tuition fees due to the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

In the same vein, the Katsina Governor also approved a 50 percent subsidy on motorcycle registration in the State.

“This is to allow for more people, particularly commercial motorcycle operators, to obtain new plate numbers and other vehicle particulars,” Radda said.

Radda’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed this in a statement, however, noted that the motorcycle subsidy would remain effective for only one month.

The Governor revealed this to the representatives of about 50 associations who paid him a solidarity visit, as he marked his 100 days in office as Katsina State’s helmsman.

At the occasion, Governor Radda, while assuring that the State Government would continue to roll out policies that would better the living standards of Katsina masses, applauded members of the House of Representatives for Musawa/Matazu, Mani/Bindawa, Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci and Sabua Faskari/Dandume federal constituencies for extending a helping hand to students in tertiary institutions from their areas.