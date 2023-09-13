Katsina recruits 7,325 new teachers, announces refresher programmes

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has directed a “One-Week Refresher Training Programme” for the 7,325 teachers newly recruited into the Katsina civil service.

“This is to ensure they are well-prepared for their roles in the teaching profession. Upon the conclusion of the one-week refresher course, I will personally present them with their employment letters,” Radda said.

The Katsina Governor made the remark while receiving the report of the “Adhoc Committee for the Conduct of Recruitment and Examination for S-Power”.

The 11 man committee led by Dr. Sabiru Dahiru Yusuf, which was inaugurated on July 11, 2023, said the recruitment of the over 7,000 teachers followed their remarkable performance in an aptitude examination and interview conducted by the adhoc committee.

According to Dr. Dahiru Yusuf, the candidates underwent screening in four categories: S Power primary school teachers, S Power secondary school teachers, newly recruited teachers, and part-time voluntary teachers for secondary schools.

Yusuf further said the committee obtained a list of 5,000 S Power primary school teachers and screened them across the seven LGAs, while the Ministry of Education provided a list of 2,000 S Power Secondary school teachers, while SUBEB released 889 newly-recruited teachers to the committee.

“Additionally, the Ministry of Education supplied 693 part-time and voluntary teachers for secondary schools. In total, 8,582 candidates underwent screening, with 7,627 emerging as successful candidates.

“These 7,627 individuals later took an aptitude examination on August 13 and participated in interviews. Impressively, 7,325 candidates passed, representing a commendable 96% success rate, while 347 candidates did not meet the criteria,” Yusuf said.

Governor Radda, upon receipt of the committee’s report, expressed his gratitude for their thorough work, recognising the vital role of education in his government’s agenda.

“All the newly-employed teachers would be posted to their respective local government areas of origin. This landmark recruitment effort symbolises a big step towards enhancing the quality of education in Katsina state,” the Governor said.