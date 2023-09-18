Kano Tribunal: Gov Yusuf, Gawuna to know fate Wednesday

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Governorship election petition tribunal has fixed Wednesday to deliver judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC challenging the victory of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

The tribunal on Monday night announced the Wednesday date in a statement signed by its Secretary and dated 18th September, 2023.

The petitioner, APC joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP as respondents in the petition.

The much awaited judgment has continued to generate tension in the state ever since a judge in the state’s election petition tribunal, Justice Flora Azinge raised alarm over alleged attempt by some lawyers to bribe members of the election petition tribunal on behalf of their clients to manipulate the tribunal’s outcome in their favour.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was declared winner after polling 1,019,602 votes as against APC’s Nasiru Gawuna who scored 892,705 votes.