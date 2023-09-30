Kano: Relocate Appeal Court justices to Abuja, youths tell NJC

.Ask Gov. Abba to prepare for next election

Omeiza Ajayi

Nigerian youths across political parties under the aegis of Stand Up Nigeria have condemned the reported intimidation of members of the Kano state Governorship Election Tribunal, urging the National Judicial Council NJC to immediately relocate the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal to Abuja.

The youths condemned statements credited to some political elements who recently warned that the situation in Kano could degenerate into what is happening in Zamfara, following their allegations that federal elements were seeking to influence the tribunal outcome in favour of the APC.

“Kano state will not become like Zamfara neither will it become another Borno. There will be no war in Kano”, said Patriot Sunday Attah, National Coordinator of the youth-group.

Speaking on the safety of justices sitting on election matters across the country, the group said the NJC must be proactive in relocating such panels to Abuja.

“We must understand that our Justices are not spirits and they don’t have bulletproof heads or bodies and at any point that they are threatened, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian government to protect them. If there is a threat to their lives in any state of the Federation, our call to the NJC is to quickly relocate them to a conducive environment where they will dispense justice without fear or favour because it is he who is alive that can deliver judgment.

“Abuja is a safe haven. Nobody can come and misbehave in Abuja. We are telling the NJC that any state that some elements have proven to be toxic, threatening the judges, then the NJC should relocate the judges to Abuja”, Attah stated.

On the Kano Tribunal judgment which sacked Gov. Abba Yusuf, the youths condemned the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP whose elements “have being threatening the judges and general peace of Kano State using its supporters”.

The group urged politicians who have lost at the tribunals to prepare for the next round of elections, rather than inflaming passions.

“You don’t have to intimidate the judiciary or cause war because you loose an election. The tenure is four years after which a fresh elections would be conducted. You may prepare yourself to contest again instead of sponsoring people to blackmail highly respected Justices of the election petition tribunal and intimidate the Appeal Court Judges all in a bid to reverse a sound judgement already delivered”, it stated.

The National Coalition against Terrorism, a group of civic groups against terror, had earlier warned the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano against intimidating judges of the Kano state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

This was as the coalition called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to arrest and interrogate leaders of the political movement over comments by its members deemed incendiary.

A member of the tribunal, Justice Benson Anya had alleged death threats by the Kwankwasiyya movement, and specifically, a former commissioner in the NNPP administration.

“They took the position as was widely reported in the media both print and social that if they lose the case, they will kill the judges and put the residents of Kano State on fire. They threatened to bring unrest and banditry to Kano State. We are also citizens of this country in Kano to discharge our lawful duties,” Mr Anya wrote in his ruling in support of the lead judgement.

“We have not committed any offence by performing our duty of adjudication. My message to the bandits in politics who want to take power by force is that the judiciary cannot be intimidated”, he stated.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Terrence Kuanum, at a news conference in Abuja, said there seems to be growing tension in the camp of those who lost to their opponents at the various tribunals, adding that Kwankwaso must be held vicariously liable for the utterances or actions of his supporters.

“Most worrisome is the threat by the Kwankwasiyya Movement who are members of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for proper interrogation over threat to peaceful co-existence in Kano State”, he stated.