Kano reintroduces foreign scholarship, set aside N3.5bn for 550 indigenes to study in Indian, Uganda

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State government has reintroduced foreign scholarship scheme for 550 qualified indigenes of the state to study (post graduate programmes) abroad.

The State Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata announced this while speaking with newsmen after the State Executive Council, SEC meeting.

Dr. Kofar-Mata said the state government has approved the sum of N3.5 billion for the students to study in seven different universities in Indian and Uganda.

He said out of 1,250 applications it received from candidates who show interest only 550 were qualified after the screening exercise.

The Commissioner emphasized that level playing ground was given to all students irrespective of political affiliation, inasmuch as the candidates are indigenes and qualified.

He said it has almost concluded arrangements with the processing of the visa for the students to embark on the journey by end of the month.

According to him, “we collected 1,250 applications for our Post Graduate programmes and we have screened and come up with a list of 550 qualified indigenes of Kano who will be sponsored for post graduate at various universities oversea.

“The State Executive Council, SEC meeting under the chairmanship of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the sum of N3.5 billion for the exercise.

“We are in the process of authenticating all the documents of these students for the Visa preparation. We are hoping that by the end of this month, these students will start moving to their various destination oversea for them to start their programmes in various field,” Dr. Kofar-Mata said.

Recall that the program was initiated in the state by the Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso led government.