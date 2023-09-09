Kano Govt inaugurates palliatives distribution Committee

In his efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in the distribution of palliatives and judicious utilisation of the items, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has set up compliance committees at state, local governments and ward levels.

Inaugurating the state level committee at Government House, the Governor said it is necessary to ensure that only the targeted beneficiaries received the palliatives.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf also warned that all political office holders and senior civil servants shall not be part of the palliatives beneficiaries as the gesture is meant for the less privileged, orphans and vulnerable groups, people living with disabilities, hospitals and other rehabilitation centres.

The Governor tasked the committee to ensure prudence , transparency and accountability in the distribution of the palliatives to meet the desired goals.

It could be recalled that the Federal Government has allocated five trucks of rice and donated five billion naira to 36 states of the Federation to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, part of which, the sum of two billion was received by the states.

Kano being the most populous state has canvassed for more allocation from the Federal Government as the equal share did not take care of population of the States.

Additionally, Kano State Governor set a side, the sum of 1.6bn and purchased grains to complement the Federal Government’s effort in cushioning the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor has already flagged-off the distribution of palliatives on Monday, hence the need for the the committee to ensure strict with the guidelines for the distribution.

The Committee has the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as chairman and members are: the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, Commissioner of Education Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, and his counterparts of Agriculture Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud, Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf.

Others are Commissioners of Special Duties, Hajia Amina Abdullahi, Religious Affairs, Sheik Ahmad Tijjani Auwal, Women, Children and Disabled, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saje, Transportation, Engr. Muhammad Diggol and that of Rural and Community Development, Hon. Hamza Kachako, while Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Hon. Isyaku Abdullahi Kubarachi and Special Adviser to the Governor on Food Security, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Idris will manage the secretariat of the committee.

Also similar committee at local government level will comprises member of House of Representative, a Commissioner, State Assembly Member from the Local Government, the political leader of the LGA, local government chairman, Community Re-Orientation Committee, CRC, Chairman, Lafiya Jari chairman, Schools Based Management, Committee SBMC chairman and Chief Imam of the local government.

Also similar committee has been established in all the 484 political wards

The Chairmen of the Community Reorientation Committees CRC, Political leaders, Councillor representing the ward, Chief Imam, most senior village head, SBMC chairman and two representatives of women.

The Governor also warned that committee member found to be engaging in any unwholesome activity regarding found the distribution of the palliative will be dealt with severely as the government is determined to see that the items reach the intended beneficiaries in order to help them especially at this critical time of need.