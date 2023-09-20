Kano Governorship: Tribunal delivers judgment via Zoom

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is currently delivering its judgment via Zoom.

The reading of the judgment will be transmitted virtually, as the panel members were not physically present in court.

However, the parties in the case—lawyers, media professionals, and other accredited people—are presently in court watching the judgment.

There was heavy security around the tribunal as all access roads in and out of the court were barricaded.

Journalists who succeeded in gaining access to the court premises were barred from going into the court with their phones and other gadgets.

Meanwhile, some party supporters were seen by the roadsides along Hadejia Road and Muritala Muhammad Way waiting for the outcome of the tribunal.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state was challenging the declaration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.