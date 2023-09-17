Kano Gov frowns at dilapidated conditions of state owned teaching hospital

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Governor, Alh Abba Yusuf has expressed displeasure over the dilapidated conditions of the state government-owned Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching hospital (MAWTH) and one of the busiest health facilities in the state.

The Governor frowned at the state of the facility when he led other top government functionaries on an unscheduled visit and on-the-spot assessment of the hospital over the weekend.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the Governor was quoted saying, “as a teaching hospital for training medical professionals and provision of tertiary medical care, the hospital needs to be overhauled and expanded it’s services especially maternity services and care for the children.

“It is disheartening to meet the hospital that caters for the medical needs of thousands of patients daily in a condition uncomfortable for human inhabitation, a situation that needs to be checked and corrected,” Governor Yusuf stressed.

The Governor went on, “I do instruct the management of the hospital to as a matter of urgency forward the request for rehabilitation and expansion of the hospital for immediate action to restore the lost glory of the gigantic health facility.”

He charged medical personnel of all cadres to be at their duty posts as at when due and discharge their undertakings according to stipulated rules for the betterment of people of the state and beyond who visit the hospital to access care.

The Governor assured people of the State that Kano State Government would do all what it takes in the execution of policies that have direct bearing to the lives of people of the state especially the downtrodden.