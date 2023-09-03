Kaduna Mosque killings: I’ll bring Ikara bandits to book – Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has directed security agencies to investigate the killing by bandits of Muslim worshippers in a mosque located at Ikara Local Government Area of the state, and charged the operatives to hunt down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The Governor in a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary, described as wicked and barbaric the reported killing of innocent worshippers in a Mosque.

“He has therefore directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and go after the perpetrators.”

The visibly angry Governor vowed to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book. His Government, he said, will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.”

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant during this period. We also call upon all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.”

The Governor has sent a delegation led by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Overseer of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (MISHA), to condole the people of Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government, where the incident occurred.

The delegation will also carry out an assessment of the security and humanitarian situation in the area and advice government appropriately.