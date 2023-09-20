Kabusa, Dakwo, Sunnyvale, others cry out over deplorable state of road

…calls on Wike’s intervention to complete road project

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – RESIDENTS of Kabusa Community, Dakwo, Sunnyvale Estate, and others in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have cried out over deplorable state of their road.

The residents expressed pain over the current road they ply as it has become a nightmare for them.

According to residents of the area, an ongoing road project linking Sunnyvale Estate Junction to Kabusa-Kaladimawa Expressway after over seven years the contractor commenced work have worsened the condition of the present pothole riddled road they are plying after constructing drainages and other engineering works.

They also said the current pothole infested road they ply had negatively impacted the existing road as motorists and pedestrians face adverse stress on the road including increasing cost of maintaining vehicles, and had made tremendously increased the cost of doing business.



According to the residents, complaints have been made to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, but no action yet, and added that there have been attacks from criminals on residents as they take advantage of the deplorable state of the road, especially at night.

Chairman, Santos Estate, Dr Kunle Egbeleke said: “The contractors came and levelled the road a bit and returned years later to construct a culvert then left and never came back.

“I don’t know what stopped the project but I believe that if they had been mobilised, they were supposed to have finished the project two years ago.

“Now when you leave Sunnyvale Estate and head towards City View Estate, because the road is so bad along the vicinity, hoodlums come out from around 7.30pm, block the road and start robbing people.

“We are calling on Wike to go round himself and check the state of the FCT because as long as the same directors are there, they would still maintain the same status quo. He should go around himself and not trust the report he is given because after over five years of the abandoned road, we are tired.

“We would appreciate it if Wike can come to our aid. Something needs to be done because this is Abuja and Sunnyvale area is not the outskirts or suburbs but middle of Abuja so having this kind of road does not fit a place like Abuja.”

An accountant and resident of Sunnyvale Estate, Sunday Anthony, described the state of the road as terrible, disheartening and disappointing.

“It has been extremely difficult, disappointing and heartbreaking. We have been in pains, our vehicles have been damaged by the bad road, and we kept spending monies on repairs, and a lot of vehicles breakdown daily on the road. We spend over 20 minutes before we get home due to traffic and bad road. We are really tired and frustrated.

“The current road being constructed has been since 2015, and we don’t know when it is going to be completed.

“This road under construction is two kilometers only that can be done on or before the completion date but look the years it has taken to complete it.

“We want the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to really prevail on the contractor for the road to be completed. Please, we need your help sir”, he added.

A resident of City View Estate, Rachel Aliyu, said the road is slippery and more dangerous when the rains come then very dusty and suffocating the dry season.

“The bad road is really affecting residents, the bad road and gallops spoil cars and it’s even more difficult to ply the road on motorcycles.

“It’s difficult during harmattan because there is so much dust. When the rain comes, the road becomes very muddy and slippery. With all that the Minister has been saying, we really hope he does his best and helps us fix the road because it is very important to us”, Aliyu stated.

Also, a resident of Kabusa Community, Michael Thompson, said, “The bad road from Sunnyvale Estate Junction has been a nightmare to us.

“The ordeal is on daily basis as we suffer on this road commuting, and we don’t know when the contractor would complete this other road it started construction since the second first and second tenures of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In fact, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, needs to really intervene and ensure the contractor complete the job so we can be free from this trouble we find ourselves.”