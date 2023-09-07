Kabaka, Oriental Brothers, Derda promotions set to release ‘Abialam’

Amarachi Anyanwu and Kabaka

Legendary and veteran highlife musician, Godwin Okpara popularly known as Kabaka, has announced his return to the music scene on a big scale.

Amarachi Anyanwu, the Chief Operating Officer of Derda Promotions, made this known at a news conference held at Nest Hub, Yaba, Lagos.

Kabaka, a famous guitarist, was the leader of the Oriental Brothers International Band. The band was famous in the Eastern Nigerian highlife scene for several years.

After the group lost its lead vocalist, Chief Christogonus Ezewuiro Obinna, popularly known as ‘Sir Warrior’ in 1999, the group went under and left its fans with their vinyl record albums as memory.

Anyanwu disclosed that Kabaka partnered Derda Promotions, a leading 360 entertainment management company, to unveil his long-awaited masterpiece album entitled “Abialam”.

She stated that the release of the album was slated for September 15, with a Pre-Listening event at the Art Nouveau Centre, Owerri, Imo.

“We invite music lovers, critics, and fans alike to join us in celebrating the musical genius of Kabaka and his Oriental brothers.

“Abialam meaning ‘I have returned’, takes listeners on a musical journey that transcends time and space, exploring emotions, culture, and life experiences,” she said.

According to her, the album, ‘Abialam,’ is coming 17 years after Kabaka’s tribute, “Madu bu aja”, which is translated as ‘We are Sand’ to his friend and former band member, late Sir Warrior in 2000.

Speaking on the necessity for the collaboration between Derda Promotions and Kabaka, Anyanwu said, “this is the first legendary artiste we would be working with and it is just to bridge the generational gap between young and old.

“Through this, we intend to retain the authenticity of our highlife music.”

Earlier in his remarks, Kabaka, expressed delight and readiness to take over the music world with his indigenous highlife album.

The 77-year-old singer, composer and instrumentalist noted that ‘Abialam’ aimed at restoring the Highlife genre.

The septuagenarian said: “Abialam is my way of reaffirming my musical presence.

“While there were misconceptions about my absence, this album serves as a testament that my passion for music remains undiminished.

“Abialam’ comprises a meticulously curated selection of six tracks, each with its own unique story.

“From soul-stirring highlife to infectious Bongo rhythms, the album showcases extraordinary ability to evoke emotions and connect with the life experience through music,” he said.

The album also featured renowned Bongo legendary artiste, Sir Foreigner a.k.a Eze Bongo, in one of the six tracks.

The legendary artiste’s musical journey spans several decades, genres, and bands, as he creates and performs songs that resonate with millions of listeners across Africa and beyond.

His musical genius, versatility, and innovation earned him a place among the most influential and celebrated highlife artists of all time.

Some of his major albums with the Oriental Brothers include ‘Uwa Atualamujo/ Ihe Chinyere,’ ‘Ihe Oma,’ ‘Isichim nyara gi,’ ‘Five Fingers,’ ‘Oriental Special,’ ‘Osa enwe akwu,’ ‘Onyeoma nmadu eji egbuya,’ ‘Anam ele chi,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ “Madu bu aja’ and ‘Abialam’. (NAN)