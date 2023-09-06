Home » News » Just in: Tribunal sacks Ogah, orders INEC to issue certificate of return to Onyejeocha
News

September 6, 2023

Just in: Tribunal sacks Ogah, orders INEC to issue certificate of return to Onyejeocha

electoral law, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

By Steve Oko

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Wednesday, sacked the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Hon Amobi Ogah (Labour Party).

It subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return given to Ogah and issue same to the Petitioner, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

