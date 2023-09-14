Just in: Terrorists kill 4, abduct 18 in Sokoto village – Police

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto police Command has confirmed the banditry attack in Giyawa village of Goronyo local government area in the eastern senatorial district where four persons were confirmed to have been killed.

The Sokoto state police command public Relations Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmed Rufai confirmed to Vanguard that eighteen persons were also abducted by the assailants who also carted away other valuables including livestock.

The statement further said seven of the earlier abducted persons later escape from the captors and returned to their community where many residents have already fled for safety.

Though other sources from the affected community claimed that over thirty persons were abducted, but the police maintained that only eleven persons are still with the attackers.

He said the police were on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy restored in the affected community.