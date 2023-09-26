Just in: Senate begins screening of Cardoso, CBN deputy govs nominees

The Senate has commenced screening of Dr Olayemi Cardoso for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Four deputy governor nominees are also being screened for the apex bank.

The nominees for the positions of Deputy Governors include Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

Recall the Senate in a statement on Monday by the Media Office of the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, revealed it will screen all the nominees following its resumption from its annual recess.

The statement read, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 26. We will consider the screening of Dr. Cardoso at the Committee of the whole.

“Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3.”

On September 15, President Bola Tinubu approved the nomination of Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President also approved the nomination of four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.