Just In: Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of Agoro as 22nd HoS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olabode Shuaheeb Agoro, as the 22 Head of Service, HoS, of the state.

The appointment of Agoro, who succeeds Hakeem Muri-Okunola, takes effect from September 30, 2023.

In a circular released on Friday, the outgoing HoS, Muri-Okunola, wished the new appointee a successful tenure.

The new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on July 1 2003 and had since served the state meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on August 3, 2015.

Until this appointment, Agoro was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

The circular, dated September 21 and addressed to relevant authorities, read in part: “It is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb as the 22nd Head of Civil Service.

“To this end, all Public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.

“Without prompting, all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this circular.”