Just in: Pandemonium as fire erupts at Lagos airport

By Prince Okafor

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following an inferno with passengers and airline operators seen running out of the airport.

Vanguard gathered that the at approximately 0750 hours this morning, a smoke incident was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

The source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the Terminal building.

According to the FAAN, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, “Promptly responding to the situation, the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action. Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.

“FAAN remain committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”