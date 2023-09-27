Osimhen shames critics, scores for Napoli against Udinese

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal in the Serie A encounter against Udinese on Wednesday evening despite the ongoing saga and sour relationship with the club in the past few days.

The Nigerian ended his four-game wait for a goal but refused to celebrate the goal after he added to Napoli’s lead.

Recall the 24-year-old striker has been the centre of attention after videos posted on the official Napoli TikTok mocked him for his penalty miss against Bologna and compared him to a coconut.

Osimhen had the chance to put Napoli ahead against Udinese after they were awarded a penalty, but he passed the ball over to Piotr Zielinski, allowing the Pole to net the opener.

The Nigerian striker’s kindness was rewarded later in the match, when he comfortably dispatched the Partenopei’s second of the night.

In his celebration, Osimhen ran over to the Napoli bench and hugged new signing Jesper Lindstrom, ignoring coach Rudi Garcia.