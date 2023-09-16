Just in: NNPCL appoints vice presidents for upstream, downstream and gas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive vice presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad and made available to the public via NNPCL’s official handle on X(formerly Twitter).

PRESS RELEASE



NNPC LTD. MAKES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES



In line with NNPC Ltd.'s commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through… pic.twitter.com/uCJi1UHgrL — NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) September 16, 2023

The statement reads: “In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect: Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream; Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream.