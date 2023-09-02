Just in: Leaking gas tanker causes panic in Lagos

A screengrab of firefighter dousing the leaking tanker.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fear gripped residents and motorists in the early hours on Saturday, following a gas tanker leakage along Ikorodu Road, by Stadium Road, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The situation has created panic in the area, resulting in traffic gridlock as motorists and residents scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, emergency responders have cordoned off the leaking gas tanker.

Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the situation was under control as the area had been cordoned off by rescue team.

According to an eyewitness, the gas leakage started around 9a.m., when the driver of the tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) experienced a hitch due mechanical fault and the tank started leaking.

Men of the fire service, who raced to douse the tension were seen dampening the area to prevent any possible out break of fire.

At press time, the rescuers were seen trying to evacuate the leaking gas tanker, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, speaking on the incident, urged residents to be calm as the situation posed no threat due to ongoing rescue operation.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “There is currently road closure from Stadium to Ojuelegba (on both sides).

“A truck carrying gas had an accident and gas started leaking.

The vehicle was stopped around Stadium Hotel Bus Stop, along the Funsho Williams Avenue (Western Avenue).

“The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service, Police, LASEMA, LASTMA are currently on site doing the needful for proper safety of the entire community, road users and Lagosians at large.”