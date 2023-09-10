Updated: Kim Oprah, Doyin evicted from BBNaija All-Stars edition

BBNaija All-Stars housemates Kim Oprah and Doyin have been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Recall that Kim Oprah entered the house as Biggie’s guest, and she added a lot of drama to the program.

The love triangle that developed between Pere, Cross, and Kim Oprah was one of the major plotlines of her time in the house.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats throughout this romantic entanglement as the trio dealt with their conflicting feelings for one another.

However, peaking with the anchor of the TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, immediately after her eviction, Kim Oprah when asked about her true choice between Pere and Cross, replied ‘…My eyes are on Cross’.

For Doyin, her eviction is coming same day she got a strike from Big Brother for goading and verbally abusing Pere during a heated argument between the duo after Thursday’s night party.

Doyin’s actions were considered unacceptable by Biggie, leading to her reprimand.