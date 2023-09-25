Just in: Fire guts section of Supreme Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A wing of the Supreme Court complex situated at the Three-Arm-Zone, Abuja, was engulfed by fire on Monday morning.

Vanguard learned that the fire, which started around 7am, caused panic among staff members of the court who scampered to safety.

Though no human casualty was recorded, however, it was not clear whether sensitive documents and files were destroyed by the early morning fire.

A source told Vanguard that the fire was probably caused by electrical malfunction in one of the offices within the administrative wing of the court.

The source confirmed that three offices, including that of Justice Mohammed Saulawa, was touched by the fire before it was eventually put off.

Meanwhile, the court is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.