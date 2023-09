By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

WOMEN of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday protested against the Traditional Rulers Law recently passed by the State House of Assembly and assented to by governor Umo Eno.

The protesting women numbering over 300 were drawn from Annang, Oro and Obolo ethnic groups in the state .

They protested to the State House of Assembly condemning the amended Law..

Details later..