Just in: Again, electricity supply crashes by 97.1% to 88MW as grid collapses

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Homes and businesses were again left without public power supply yesterday as the national power grid dropped by 97.1 percent from 3,152.7MW at 11am to 88MW by 12 noon.

Data from the National System Operator, showed that as at 5pm, the Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN, was still battling to restore the grid as supply rose to 246MW with Afam VI (1.6MW), Ibom Power (70MW), Olorunsogo Plant (58.6MW), Omotosho Plant (67.9MW), and Trans-Amadi (47.7MW), the plants on the grid.

The latest collapse makes it thrice in less than a week that the grid would suffer such setback after 421 days of stability.

While it was unclear what caused the latest grid collapse, a source at the TCN told Vanguard that the incidences of the past few days need to be thoroughly investigated.

“What is happening to the grid is unusual. It bordering on sabotage and deliberate attempt to discredit the effort by the government to improve power supply”, the source who declined to be named added.