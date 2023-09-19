Just in: 2 rescued as fire guts Lekki shanty

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had rescued two male adults from a fire outbreak in the early hours on Tuesday, at Victory Bay, Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 3.30 am.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the situation had been put under control as the fire had been put out at press time, 9am.

According to Adeseye, “Emergency alert was received at 04:10 hours, Tuesday. The incident involved a shanty storey building consisting of four rooms on each floor within the precinct of the estate.

“On arrival of the Lekki Phase II Fire crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the victims were rescued alive with varying degrees of burns with the support of community members.”

The victims were subsequently, attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before taken to hospital for further treatment.