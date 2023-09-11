Judges as aid to justice

court

By Goodluck Edafe

UNTIL today, humanity upholds King Solomon, son of David, as the most outstanding judge ever known to mankind. The law requires that litigants prove their case in court. Unfortunately, King Solomon had in his court a bad case where neither the plaintiff nor the defendant were able to prove their case.

It was a case of two women claiming ownership of a living child. But, in the midst of the legal quagmire and failure of proof, King Solomon was conscious of his role as a judge to dispense justice – I mean to give hope to the hopeless, peace to troubled souls, and justice to the oppressed.

King Solomon knew that where evidence failed, it did not rob the integrity and disposition of the court to deliver justice or define the path of justice(See Lord Denning in Donoghue v. Stevenson.) King Solomon knew that except when the courts delivered justice to society, they merely introduced anarchy and destructive values. Yes, he knew that as a judge, he was an aid to justice, thus setting a judicial precedent that has remained incontrovertible in the history of legal adjudication.

Now, what do we say of the Nigerian judiciary in a 21st-century era of wider civilisation, expanded legal precedent, and clearly defined enactments? Good judges inspire hope in their society, and particularly, they find the route to justice. Sadly, when judges give room for suspicion and despair by giving judgements that are outside the provisions of law and merit of the cases before them but merely on some technical considerations, they cannot turn around and accuse society of blackmailing the judiciary. I Cor 2:15 says: “If we judge ourselves, we will not be judged”.

Put differently, if we purge ourselves of corruption and biased judgements, nobody will blackmail us. Spiritually speaking, it’s our sin that judges us. As it is, King Solomon represents an angle in litigation that not all cases require going through the rigours and nitty-gritty of law to discern the direction of justice in a matter. And like King Solomon, every man has an iota of wisdom. So, when judges visibly compromise on justice, they cannot escape the anger, if not of men but of God and history.

In 2015, this writer followed a pre-election case of unlawful substitution of names from the Federal High Court, FHC Warri, Delta State, to the Appeal Court in Benin, Edo State. It was a wonderful experience. The case was originally filed at the FHC, Abuja, in March 2015 before Justice Gabriel Kolawole. But following an application by the defendant for a transfer to the FHC Warri and an order of the Chief Judge, FHC, that all election-related matters be transferred to their respective states, the case was eventually transferred to the FHC Warri.

But before the transfer was granted, the defendant, a fourth-term serving member of the Delta State House of Assembly, boasted that once the transfer succeeded, it would mark the end of the case. True to his boast, for two years and six months, the Warri court did not hear the substantive suit, and the case did not progress beyond the level of motion and counter-motion.

Sensing deliberate delay tactics by the court shown in long adjournments and intermittent absenteeism by the judge, not minding that two years and six months had already been spent out of the tenure in dispute, the plaintiff applied to the Chief Judge, FHC, for a transfer of his case from the Warri court. Graciously, in October 2017, the case was transferred to FHC 2 Asaba before Justice T. A. Adegoke, who heard the substantive suit in January and had her judgement fixed for February 2018.

Surprisingly, before the judgement, a fresh result sheet of the primary election had been smuggled into the case file, while the contradictory and self-inflicting results sheets earlier filed in court by the PDP and INEC were removed from the case file. The plaintiff actually petitioned the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission on this act, but nothing came out of it. The judgement was delivered, and the plaintiff filed an appeal on June 1, 2018 at the Appeal Court in Benin.

But suggesting to the judges that the case did not suffer enough delay at the Warri court, the Appeal Court did not hear the appeal until January 2019, four months before the expiration of the tenure in dispute. They heard the appeal and informed the parties that a judgement date would be communicated. But barely a week later, they invited the parties, but painfully, to come and argue on the point of expiration of time.

The court insisted that the appeal was supposed to be disposed of within six months, and now that six months have passed, the parties should address the court on whether it’s still within her jurisdiction to entertain the matter. Parties addressed the court, but after hearing their respective arguments, the Appeal Court struck out the case for lack of jurisdiction. The question is: Who pays for a case that expired on the table of judges? Pitiably, that is the definition of justice and the painful experience of litigants in our judiciary. It’s the lot of black men. Injustice and pain inflicted on other people should not bother them. They can at best pay lip service to sympathy, and life goes on.

Judges, like their political counterparts, do not have any physical or divine advantage over other Nigerians. The honour and privilege that they enjoy over other Nigerians, and for which some have lifted up their minds in pride, is the one conferred on them by the Nigerian State. It grieves, therefore, when judges betray the trust of the people by upholding vanities above the values that build society. Obviously, judges are not meant to be transmitters of pain but are heavenly vessels to do justice to their society, and all those who uphold justice as a calling in their courts have remained friends of history. But if you doubt me, then ask King Solomon or Lord Denning.

Edafe, a journalist, wrote from Port Harcourt, Rivers Sstate