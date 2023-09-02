Journalist, Enugu govt trade words over alleged kidnap attempt

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A journalist, Mr. Ikem Okuhu, has said his life was in danger following an alleged kidnapping attempt on him by men who he said claimed to be from the Enugu State Police Command.

Okuhu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of BRANDish Media, accused the Enugu State government of being behind his ordeal for being vocal in pressing for good governance and genuine democracy in the state.

But the state government has denied any involvement in Okuhu’s alleged kidnap attempt, describing the journalist as a troublemaker who goes about peddling fake news and making incendiary statements capable of engendering fear and public unrest.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Okuhu said: “I want the world to know that my life is in danger, that plans are being hatched against me by certain people in Enugu State. I do not feel safe anymore. That is why I am crying out to Nigerians to know of the dangers that I face as a practising journalist and as a law-abiding citizen.”

Narrating his ordeal, the media consultant said: “On Friday, August 25, 2023, at about 5.30 pm, two men who introduced themselves as officers of the Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command, accosted me at Umabor, Eha Alumona Nsukka, in what I saw as a broad daylight kidnap attempt. We were at Umabor for the burial of the father-in-law of my younger brother, and I had gone out to make a phone call when one of these people walked up to me and started a casual conversation, but soon said he had an order to bring me to Enugu.

“I initially thought he was joking, and asked him who he was and why I should follow a total stranger to Enugu. That was when he said he was a police officer, and that somebody had written a petition against me. My inquiry as regards who wrote the petition and what the issue was about did not yield anything, as he was soon joined by another roughly dressed man who also claimed he was a policeman. When I asked them for identification, they refused and instead, tried to herd me to their vehicle, an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan.

“Afraid for my life, I extricated myself from their company and went straight to inform my younger brother and a few friends who were with us for the funeral ceremony. Crowds soon began to gather, as more people demanded that they properly identify themselves, to which they refused. I immediately knew I was in danger and, with the help of my friends, I left the place and went into hiding.”

The journalist maintained that no official invitation was extended to him and wondered “the motive to whisk him away in such a secret manner, if not for purposes that could possibly be sinister.”

Fielding questions on who could be behind the attempt to kidnap him, Okuhu noted: “My immediate suspicion, and that of many people who are aware of this incident, was that the powers that be in Enugu State may be behind the attempt to compromise my safety and freedom.

“I felt this way because, on August 3, 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on New Media, Reuben Onyishi, was bragging in a WhatsApp group that goes by the name, ‘Nsk LGA Political Class’, that I and another man, Aniebo Nwamu, would soon be arrested and clamped in detention for what he said was ‘cybercrime.’ I have a screenshot of the comment in question.”

He added that since the swearing-in of Mbah as the governor, there has been “a disconcerting criminalization of free speech and opposition politics. The media have been under severe and dangerous attack from security agencies working on the orders of the state government. It has got so bad that press men in Enugu live in fear, as they are routinely hunted down and clamped into detention under very flimsy excuses.

“Many other journalists and perceived opposition voices have been targeted for these incessant arrests and detention, in what constitutes the most sustained and desperate attack on free speech and public commentary in the history of Enugu State by a new government.

“As a journalist and believer in the inalienable rights of the individual to liberty and free speech, I feel compelled to cry out against these attacks and, more importantly, the latest one which had the semblance of a kidnap attempt. For people who claimed that they were policemen to refuse to identify themselves while executing what they claimed was a lawful arrest, this cannot be anything but a kidnap attempt.”

Okuhu is a troublemaker – Govt

Reacting, the SSA to Governor Mbah on New Media, Reuben Onyishi, said the state government had nothing to do with the “purported kidnap attempt of Okuhu and his police invitation.”

In a telephone chat with Sunday Vanguard, Onyishi however, insisted that Okuhu deserved to rot in jail for his many “nefarious activities”.

He said: “Enugu State government had at no time infringed on the rights of any journalist. Those who allegedly used their blogs to circulate false news were questioned by the police, and that did not in any way suggest the government arrested any journalist as Okuhu mischievously claimed.

“The fact is that neither the state government nor I petitioned the police against Okuhu or caused anyone to attempt to kidnap him as he claimed. The fact remains that Okuhu and Aniebolam Nwamu deserve to rot in jail for their many nefarious activities, bordering on peddling fake news, making incendiary statements capable of engendering fear and public unrest, damaging false reports against the person of the governor, the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, as well as the Chief of Staff, Barr. Victor Udeh, and all manner of damaging false claims, even against the former governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, using their Enugu Monitor blog and the so-called Ikem’s Journal.

“It may interest the general public to know that I had warned Okuhu and his partner in indecent journalism, to desist from peddling damaging fake news. I made it clear to them that such acts could someday land them in jail, and I did not mince words about that. He should report to the police if they invite him to answer to a petition or any alleged crime and leave me and the state government out of it. The right thing to do is answer the call of the police. Invitation by the police is not tantamount to kidnapping attempt; it is not even a conviction of guilt.”