John Terry set to take over as Al-Shabbab head coach

By Enitan Abdultawab

Chelsea legend and former captain, John Terry is set to take over as manager of Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabbab.

The former England international has reached a verbal agreement with the Saudi Arabian outfit, according to the Sun.

Terry will be looking to turn things around for the team that has had a tough start to the season having won just two points from the first five games of the season.

Al Shabbab might not boast of a lot of top players but they do have a handful of them.

This season, they have already snapped the likes of Ever Banega and Yannick Carrasco.

The 42-year-old will join the likes of Nuno Espirito, Jorges Mendes, Slaven Bilic and Steven Gerard who are also managing clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Terry has served served in assistant capacity to head coaches in Aston Villa and Leicester City in the past.