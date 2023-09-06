Joe Jonas files to end 4-year marriage with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas filed has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

Jonas Brothers singer on Tuesday filed to part ways with the 27-year-old star of Game of Thrones in Florida’s Miami-Dade county court.

The filing reads “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Turner, who is from Northampton, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones and played Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

The Arizona-born Joe Jonas burst into limelight with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series.

The duo released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on 1 May 2019, after the Billboard Music awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

The couple had a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.