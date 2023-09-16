Japanese researchers develop Covid-19 vaccine pill

By Shola Ogundipe

In the near future, you could be able to prevent Covid-19 without receiving a vaccine by taking a tablet. Japanese scientists have created an oral vaccine that, when administered to monkeys, caused them to build enough antibodies to defend themselves against the virus without experiencing any negative side effects.

A small amount of the inactive Covid virus is present in the pill, however unlike with a conventional vaccine, the antibodies are generated in the mucus rather than the blood.

Prior to the virus infecting cells and multiplying to cause sickness, antibodies are thought to be able to neutralize it at the point of entrance.

It follows the CDC’s approval of a new Covid booster vaccine in an effort to increase protection ahead of the winter as cases climb around the nation. However, demand for yet another shot is waning, and experts think a pill could counteract declining immunization rates.

The production of antibodies in the mucus, according to researchers, puts them closer to the site where the virus dwells on the outside surface of epithelial cells, which produce mucus, where it may be stopped most effectively before it enters human cells.

Immunoglobulin A is a particular class of antibodies that works in mucus and can kill viruses, however, the development of certain immunoglobulins or antibodies for a virus, such as those that guard against Covid, must be stimulated by vaccination.

In this study, it was shown that giving monkeys the oral Covid vaccination under their tongue caused them to produce immunoglobulin A. And unlike some previous conventional immunizations, the vaccine had no noticeable negative effects.

In the same way as hepatitis B or HPV vaccines are protein-based, so are oral immunizations. It functions by holding a portion of the virus, which causes an immunological reaction and produces antibodies. If the body later comes into contact with the virus, they can then be reproduced by the body.

The scientists said it could mean that with further research, clinics might soon be able to give out oral vaccines for Covid, which may be more popular than shots and more protective against the virus.

Oral vaccines are not a new type of immunization. Other diseases that are vaccinated against orally include polio, adenovirus and typhoid. The research is published in the journal Biology Methods and Protocols.