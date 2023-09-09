Japan humiliate Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1

Japan’s midfielder #06 Wataru Endo (C) and Germany’s midfielder #19 Leroy Sane (R) vie for the ball during the friendly football match between Germany and Japan at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

Japan humiliated Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1 in a friendly international on Saturday, piling the pressure on struggling coach Hansi Flick.

Japan, who also contributed to Germany’s group-stage exit at the World Cup with a 2-1 win in Qatar last year, scored twice in each half on Saturday.

The defeat raises more questions over Flick’s future, nine months out from Germany hosting the European Championships.