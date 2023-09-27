Japa: Lagos, private coys target 10,000 youths for employment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced the process to capture and employ no fewer than 10,000 youths skilled in various professions through job placements with private organisations as part of measures in reducing the “Japa” syndrome in the country.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, disclosed this on Tuesday, at the one-day Lagos Job Fair, with the theme: “Connecting Youths with Job opportunities,” held in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Ajigbotafe, “A job fair serves as a venue for companies and job seekers to interact.

“The job fair is to get the youths, the less privileged, the ones that are tired and encourage them make sure we give them quality, standard education. We will recruit them through one or two trainings.

“We will not turn them to the streets, we are taking them out of the streets and bring out the best in them. So we are working with one or two organisations like KPMG, Delloite and the rest.

“It’s going to be a six months programme to train them in whatever discipline and fields they belong to so that we can bring the quality out of these people which ever organization they find themselves.

“Concerning the graduate, we targeting to recruit about 2,000 youths in six months, the ones that are through with their National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, and periodically we will be doing more and more.

“Overall, our target is to get 10,000 youths from Lagos State employed.

“We are against the Japa syndrome that’s why we are putting everything together to make sure we get them out of the streets, so that we can encourage them. It is not about travelling out.

“That’s why we are putting all these programmes together and make the state more encouraging for them to stay and contribute their own personal quota to the development of the state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“The specified programs give potential employees access to a variety of employers and enable prompt responses from those employers.

“Additionally, it is a fantastic chance for employers to conduct first interviews, make contacts, and respond to inquiries about the education requirements or work experience required for particular opportunities.

“Various job seekers have frequently complained about how candidates are chosen throughout the employment placement process, but this job fair largely permits a fair selection of candidates.

“The direct connection between job seekers and employers provided by this fair greatly reduces the possibility of exploitation or bribery by unlicensed middlemen, brokers, or agents.

“Finding satisfying employment can change the lives of young people, bring stability, lessen crime, and internet fraud and lessen the need for economic migration, called Japa syndrome.

“We cannot ignore, deny, or bury our heads in the sand because too many of the young people attending this fair may very well be looking for work abroad and hope to also Japa.”

“That is why our ministry organized this job fair because we believe it can be a great chance for some people to connect with an organization and start a successful future together.”

“As stakeholders, we must all work together to fully realize these potentials for the benefit of the state and its residents.

“It is not all about white-collar jobs as there are opportunities across various sectors in business and today, we have thousands of youths doing well in their various fields and putting our dear state on the world stage in science and technology, sports, commerce, entertainment, among others.

“Given this, the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has acknowledged the opportunities and difficulties that every potential job seeker faces, which is why this event was organized to address these and present solutions in line with the Governor’s THEMES+ agenda, which also focuses on social inclusion, gender equality, and the youth.

“You will all agree with me that the world is changing quickly with an increasing need for job creators. While I hope that each participant here today finds work or develops marketable vocational skills, I will also urge you all to keep thinking creatively as we should work toward eventually starting our businesses and employing people.

“To help Lagos rise, we must all do our part. I want the job seekers in attendance to view this job fair as a stepping stone to excellence in their respective fields and areas of interest.”